Jervois Global (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Stock Price Up 3%

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 144,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 274,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

