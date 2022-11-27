Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Down 1.2%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 12,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 4,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.