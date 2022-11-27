Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$41.43 and last traded at C$41.29. 62,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 103,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.20.
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.46.
