FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.28 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the second quarter worth $3,718,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.