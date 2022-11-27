Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Trading Down 0.1%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.76 and last traded at $52.76. Approximately 338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

