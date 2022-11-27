Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) and Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) Head to Head Survey

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and Premier Exhibitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million 2.41 -$29.93 million ($0.57) -23.21 Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Premier Exhibitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bowlero.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bowlero and Premier Exhibitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowlero presently has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.77%.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Premier Exhibitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bowlero has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Exhibitions has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bowlero beats Premier Exhibitions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About Premier Exhibitions

(Get Rating)

Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues. The company operates and manages various exhibitions, such as ‘Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition' that features the artifacts recovered from the wreck site; Titanic: The Experience, a Titanic-themed exhibition; and ‘Bodies…The Exhibition' and ‘Bodies Revealed', which display multiple human anatomy sets that contain a collection of whole human body specimens, and single human organs and body parts. It also operates and manages ‘Pompeii: One Day in Pompeii', which features the artifacts recovered from the debris of the city of Pompeii; ‘Real Pirates' that tells the story of the Whydah, the first authenticated pirate shipwreck in U.S. waters, and the stories of the people whose lives converged on the vessel; and ‘The Discovery of King Tut', an exhibition based on King Tutankhamun. In addition, the company sells merchandise, such as apparel, posters, gifts, and jewelry related to its shows over the Internet; publishes exhibition catalogs; and provides ancillary services, such as audio tours, as well as sells visitor exhibition themed photographs at its exhibition gift shops. Premier Exhibitions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.