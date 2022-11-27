Contrasting Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) & Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Acquisition and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Acquisition N/A -52.57% 3.78% Leafly 12.03% N/A -35.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Acquisition and Leafly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

Leafly has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 580.75%. Given Leafly’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than Provident Acquisition.

Provident Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Provident Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Leafly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Acquisition and Leafly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Acquisition N/A N/A $10.60 million $0.26 42.31 Leafly $43.04 million 0.66 -$5.70 million $0.06 11.84

Provident Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leafly beats Provident Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Leafly

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

