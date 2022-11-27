Reviewing Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) and Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Johnson Matthey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A Johnson Matthey $21.90 billion 0.21 -$137.95 million N/A N/A

Johnson Matthey has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions -154.94% -55.02% -24.79% Johnson Matthey N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Perimeter Solutions and Johnson Matthey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Johnson Matthey 1 3 3 0 2.29

Perimeter Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.41%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Johnson Matthey.

Summary

Johnson Matthey beats Perimeter Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

