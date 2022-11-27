Financial Comparison: Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) vs. FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of FaZe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FaZe has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 0 6 0 3.00 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Golden Entertainment and FaZe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.25%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than FaZe.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Entertainment and FaZe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $1.10 billion 1.14 $161.78 million $2.83 15.48 FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 8.04% 27.23% 5.78% FaZe N/A -1,356.89% -80.12%

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats FaZe on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

