LM Funding America (LMFA) and Its Peers Critical Review

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LM Funding America to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Volatility & Risk
LM Funding America has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America’s rivals have a beta of 6.63, meaning that their average stock price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares LM Funding America and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LM Funding America
|$900,000.00
|$4.76 million
|-0.37
|LM Funding America Competitors
|$4.39 billion
|$857.64 million
|-4.60
Insider & Institutional Ownership
6.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares LM Funding America and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LM Funding America
|-1,563.00%
|-39.18%
|-38.35%
|LM Funding America Competitors
|-46.23%
|9.45%
|0.80%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for LM Funding America and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|LM Funding America
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|LM Funding America Competitors
|244
|1137
|1673
|59
|2.50
LM Funding America currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 54.38%. Given LM Funding America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
LM Funding America rivals beat LM Funding America on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
LM Funding America Company Profile
LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
