Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Arkema from €80.00 ($81.63) to €79.00 ($80.61) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Arkema from €131.00 ($133.67) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arkema from €91.00 ($92.86) to €88.00 ($89.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Arkema from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Arkema has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $152.18.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

