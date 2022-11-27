Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. SEB Equities lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 60.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 75,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,999,743.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

