Analysts Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target at $1.42

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.42.

NGD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

