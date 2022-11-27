TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.74.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.