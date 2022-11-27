Insider Buying: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Purchases C$295,000.00 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,345,300.

BDGI opened at C$28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.92. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$22.54 and a 52-week high of C$33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$991.11 million and a PE ratio of 79.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDGI shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.03.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

