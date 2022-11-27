SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.
SPCB stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.36.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
