SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

SPCB stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

