Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Critical Comparison

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A Casey’s General Stores 2.63% 16.73% 6.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cazoo Group and Casey’s General Stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.25 -$747.38 million N/A N/A Casey’s General Stores $12.95 billion 0.69 $339.79 million $9.99 24.17

Volatility and Risk

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cazoo Group and Casey’s General Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 Casey’s General Stores 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cazoo Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.94, suggesting a potential upside of 545.12%. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus target price of $247.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.54%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Casey’s General Stores.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Cazoo Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items. The company's stores also provide motor fuel for sale on a self-service basis; and gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, its stores offer various products, include soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and lotto/lottery and prepaid cards. Further, the company operates two stores that sells tobacco and nicotine products; one liquor store; and one grocery store. As of April 30, 2022, it operated 2,452 convenience stores. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

