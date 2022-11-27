Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) & Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Critical Comparison

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprinklr and Benefitfocus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $492.39 million 4.48 -$111.47 million ($0.44) -19.27 Benefitfocus $263.10 million 1.36 -$32.17 million ($0.73) -14.21

Benefitfocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprinklr. Sprinklr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 0 4 6 0 2.60 Benefitfocus 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sprinklr and Benefitfocus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sprinklr presently has a consensus price target of $15.22, suggesting a potential upside of 79.51%. Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.25%. Given Sprinklr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Risk and Volatility

Sprinklr has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Sprinklr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sprinklr and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr -20.66% -20.08% -11.50% Benefitfocus -7.40% N/A -2.09%

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Modern Research that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Modern Care that enables brands to listen to, route, resolve and analyze customer service issues across modern and traditional channels; Modern Marketing and Advertising enables global brands to plan, create, publish, optimize, and analyze their organic/owned marketing content and paid advertising campaigns across modern channels; and Social Engagement and Sales allows customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company's products for health plans include Enrollment that provides platform for carriers to automate enrollment across all segments of their commercial group business; Billing & Payments, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between health plan and employer systems; and Quoting that gives health plans and brokers tools to organize and proactively manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for multiple products. Its products for brokers consist of Health Insights that support strategic decisions for their clients with on-demand health plan analytics; Benefit Catalog, which allows brokers to offer products to their clients; and benefit catalog consultative support for brokers through benefit advisors. The company also provides implementation services to its customers in order to help ensure seamless deployment and effective utilization of its solutions; and employers with expanded support services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

