Better Therapeutics (BTTX) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Better Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.70 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.25

Better Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 130 274 0 2.65

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Better Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 889.40%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 89.06%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Volatility & Risk

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

