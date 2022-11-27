Contrasting Wolfspeed (WOLF) & Its Competitors

Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) is one of 165 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Wolfspeed to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -18.90% -4.40% -2.78% Wolfspeed Competitors -73.65% -89.71% -1.60%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolfspeed Competitors 1747 7932 16362 588 2.59

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wolfspeed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 19.08%. Given Wolfspeed’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed’s peers have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolfspeed and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million -$200.90 million -68.73 Wolfspeed Competitors $3.76 billion $783.22 million 13.58

Wolfspeed’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wolfspeed peers beat Wolfspeed on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

