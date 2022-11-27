Reviewing Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH) & Its Competitors

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) is one of 712 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Summit Healthcare Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A -$550,000.00 12.49 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors $1.63 billion $82.64 million 28.81

Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Healthcare Acquisition. Summit Healthcare Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A 46.53% 8.78% Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 11.67% -68.35% 2.51%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 113 595 910 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 62.15%. Given Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Healthcare Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Summit Healthcare Acquisition rivals beat Summit Healthcare Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

