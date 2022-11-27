XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XPO opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 66.6% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,491,000 after acquiring an additional 266,353 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.