Analysts Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $151.63

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.