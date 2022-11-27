Brokerages Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT at $5.23

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $260.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $45,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

