Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 341.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 341.80 ($4.04).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.63) to GBX 144 ($1.70) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Royal Mail Stock Performance

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 243.30 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 258.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 398.85. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 177.15 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 531.40 ($6.28).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

