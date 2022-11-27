Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,895 shares of company stock worth $2,659,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 131,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 64,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Articles

