Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Dycom Industries Stock Performance
Dycom Industries stock opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries
In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,895 shares of company stock worth $2,659,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 131,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 64,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dycom Industries (DY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.