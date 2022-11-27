Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.42.

A number of research firms have commented on VOYA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after buying an additional 345,161 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after buying an additional 286,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

