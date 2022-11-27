AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £108.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £109.61 ($129.61).

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £120 ($141.89) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($147.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($119.43) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON AZN opened at £109.54 ($129.53) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($95.66) and a fifty-two week high of £115.40 ($136.46). The stock has a market cap of £169.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10,333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £105.06.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

