Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.01) to GBX 180 ($2.13) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($2.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.84) to GBX 250 ($2.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Barclays stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 105.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 30,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 268.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

