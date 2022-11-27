Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Richard Dufresne Sells 7,752 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total value of C$883,789.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,086,837.31.

TSE:L opened at C$117.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$111.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$114.59. The firm has a market cap of C$38.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$90.46 and a twelve month high of C$124.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.44.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

