GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Insider Acquires A$2,815,004.50 in Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Rating) insider Robert Spurway acquired 349,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.05 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of A$2,815,004.50 ($1,864,241.39).

Robert Spurway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Robert Spurway 11,284 shares of GrainCorp stock.

GrainCorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.00.

GrainCorp Increases Dividend

About GrainCorp

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from GrainCorp’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. GrainCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

