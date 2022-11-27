Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total value of C$3,814,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,338,049.75.

TSE:FNV opened at C$192.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$170.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company has a market cap of C$36.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.86. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of C$151.08 and a one year high of C$216.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.436 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$194.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

