George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Paviter Singh Binning Sells 35,482 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69.

George Weston Stock Up 0.6 %

WN stock opened at C$166.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$149.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$151.43. The stock has a market cap of C$23.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$130.81 and a 1-year high of C$168.79.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

George Weston Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins cut shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$189.00.

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.