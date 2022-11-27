Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) Insider Dean Mintz Sells 41,095,891 Shares

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Rating) insider Dean Mintz sold 41,095,891 shares of Cettire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.46 ($0.97), for a total value of A$60,000,000.86 ($39,735,099.91).
Cettire Stock Performance
Cettire Company Profile
Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia. It offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
