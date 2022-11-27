Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Kennametal Stock Up 0.6 %

KMT opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.92. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 81.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,655 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

