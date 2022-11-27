StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.15 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

