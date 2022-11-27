Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) PT at $235.10

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $239.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 144.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

