Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.14.
MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
MRVL stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.