American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in American International Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,349,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

