Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.61.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 341,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,755.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,970,594 shares of company stock valued at $108,427,080. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $853,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at $718,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at $7,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.96.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.