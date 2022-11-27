Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.