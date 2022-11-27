Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) versus Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Financial Contrast

Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC – Get Rating) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Long Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Vita Coco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Long Blockchain and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Long Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Long Blockchain.

This table compares Long Blockchain and Vita Coco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.74 $19.01 million $0.13 90.93

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Long Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares Long Blockchain and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco 1.71% 7.47% 4.70%

Summary

Vita Coco beats Long Blockchain on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Long Blockchain

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade, a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink functional beverage under The Original Long Island brand name; and aloe juice under the ALO Juice brand. In addition, the company focuses on the exploration and investment in Blockchain technology business. Further, it offers loyalty, incentive, reward, and gift card programs to a range of corporate and consumer brands. Long Blockchain Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

