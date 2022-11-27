Brokerages Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price at $21.23

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.29. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $240,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,351,304 shares in the company, valued at $50,403,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,468,270 shares of company stock worth $191,229,505 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

