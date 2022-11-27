TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.35. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 83,311 shares of company stock valued at $139,341. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.