TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.35. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 83,311 shares of company stock valued at $139,341. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

