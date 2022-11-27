FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOXA. Barclays reduced their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

About FOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

