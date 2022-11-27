Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

TCFC opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

About Community Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Community Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Financial by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

