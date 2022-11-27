Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Community Financial Trading Down 0.0 %
TCFC opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.
Community Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 14.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial
About Community Financial
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Financial (TCFC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.