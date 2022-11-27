Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CVCY opened at $20.75 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

