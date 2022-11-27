New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NYSE NJR opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

