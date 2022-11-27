Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SID stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

