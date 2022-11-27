Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance
Shares of SID stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.