Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth $58,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

