Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.55.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
